NYC school slashing leaves 4 teens injured; 1 in custody

A 15-year-old was taken into custody after four students were slashed inside a high school on Staten Island, police said.

The incident happened on Monday just before 10 a.m. at Port Richmond High School.

According to police, several teenagers were involved in a dispute inside the school.

An 18-year-old male was slashed in the face, while a 17-year-old male sustained a laceration to the mouth, police said. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male sustained a slash wound to his right hand, and a 16-year-old male was injured in his right hand, police said. Both were treated at the scene.

Charges are pending.