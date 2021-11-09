Staten Island shootout caught on video
NEW YORK - Two men opened fire on each other on Staten Island and it was all caught on a video released by police.
The NYPD says the incident that took place on Oct. 25, 2021, at 3:44 p.m. at 55 Holland Ave. in the Arlington neighborhood.
The two men exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire.
No one was reported injured but police want to find the men involved.
Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
No other details were available.