Staten Island shootout caught on video

Two men opened fire on each other on Staten Island and it was all caught on a video released by police.

The NYPD says the incident that took place on Oct. 25, 2021, at 3:44 p.m. at 55 Holland Ave. in the Arlington neighborhood.

The two men exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

No one was reported injured but police want to find the men involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

No other details were available.