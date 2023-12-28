Staten Island police pursuit ends with stolen box truck crashing into cars, 2 officers injured

article

One suspect is in custody and two NYPD officers are injured after a wild police chase on Staten Island ended with a box truck ramming into several cars.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Richmond Road, near the corner of Rockland Avenue in the Stapleton section of the borough.

Police say they were investigating a man wanted for several crimes crossing state lines earlier in the day, and that he was driving a stolen W.B. Mason delivery truck.

During the police's investigation, the suspect got back into the truck and drove away, leading officers on a while chase where he hit several other vehicles in his path, including at least one police car.

A NYPD police cruiser that was damaged during an incident with a box truck on Staten Island. (Credit: FNTV)

At the end of the chase, the truck violently collided with several other parked cars.

The suspect behind the wheel was taken into custody after the roughly five-mile chase.

At least two NYPD officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or revealed what he charges he will face.

