Staten Island parents arrested after one-month-old baby found dead: sources

A Staten Island mother and father are under arrest after their one-month-old baby was found dead Saturday, sources tell FOX 5.

The NYPD said the newborn was unconscious and unresponsive in an apartment at 240 Broadway in West Brighton just before 7 a.m.

Responding officers say he had visible signs of trauma to his left arm.

38-year-old Leonard Thompson and 36-year-old Jenice Lightfoot are now charged with reckless endangerment.

The medical examiner is trying to figure out how the boy died.