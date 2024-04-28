Expand / Collapse search

Staten Island parents arrested after one-month-old baby found dead: sources

By
Published  April 28, 2024 12:18pm EDT
Staten Island
FOX 5 NY

1-month-old found dead in Staten Island apartment

A one-month-old baby boy was found dead in a Staten Island apartment on Saturday, sources tell FOX 5.

STATEN ISLAND - A Staten Island mother and father are under arrest after their one-month-old baby was found dead Saturday, sources tell FOX 5.

The NYPD said the newborn was unconscious and unresponsive in an apartment at 240 Broadway in West Brighton just before 7 a.m.

Responding officers say he had visible signs of trauma to his left arm.

38-year-old Leonard Thompson and 36-year-old Jenice Lightfoot are now charged with reckless endangerment.

The medical examiner is trying to figure out how the boy died.