Staten Island woman and two 12-year-old sisters missing: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a Staten Island woman and two young sisters, likely her daughters, who went missing Thursday morning.

Police say 46-year-old Leah Thompson and her 12-year-old daughters Aniya, and Anisha Thompson-Holland were last seen at the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan.

12-year-old Aniya and Anisha Thompson-Holland (Credit: NYPD)

According to police, the young girls were wearing pajamas, and all three of them were carrying several bags.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.