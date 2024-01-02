Staten Island house fire kills 7-year-old girl on New Year's Day

article

A fire killed a 7-year-old girl on New Year's Day Monday.

Officials said the fire broke out at a two-story home on Brookside Avenue in Staten Island.

According to the FDNY, the fire started on the second floor around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the young girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she later died.

She is the only victim reported at this time.

It is unclear how many others were inside the home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.