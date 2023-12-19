Staten Island home invasion: Woman, 5-year-old beaten during armed robbery

The NYPD is looking for the four individuals caught on video during an alleged home invasion robbery early Monday morning in the Manor Heights section of Staten Island, where a 33-year-old and 5-year-old were both beaten.

According to police, the individuals entered the home just before 1 a.m. near Livingston Avenue and Queen Street by kicking in the front door.

The four individuals were caught on video during the alleged home invasion robbery, the NYPD said. (NYPD)

Three of the individuals displayed firearms once inside, where a 33-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy and 54-year-old were home, police said.

Police said the individuals demanded money and jewelry, before striking the 5-year-old and the 33-year-old victims, each in the face with firearms, causing lacerations and bleeding.

The individuals took a cellphone before fleeing the house. The victims were taken by EMS to Staten Island University Hospital North for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).