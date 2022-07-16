Staten Island gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Late night gunfire outside an apartment building on Staten Island left one man dead and another injured, police say.

According to the NYPD, just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired in front of the Park Hill Apartments on Bowen Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered two victims, a 28-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man.

Authorities say the 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his left armpit and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

So far, there have been no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.