1-year-old girl thrown down garbage chute in Staten Island
NEW YORK - A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody after throwing a 1-year-old girl down a Staten Island garbage chute.
What we know:
The 39-year-old man placed the 1-year-old into a garbage chute inside 195 Steuben Street at 1:15 p.m.
The man was taken into custody by the NYPD at the scene of the crime, and is currently under investigation.
The child was brought to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The man's motive for putting the child in the garbage chute remains unknown.
Officials have not released the man's identity.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.