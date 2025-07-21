Expand / Collapse search

1-year-old girl thrown down garbage chute in Staten Island

Published  July 21, 2025 5:06pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

NEW YORK - A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody after throwing a 1-year-old girl down a Staten Island garbage chute.

What we know:

The 39-year-old man placed the 1-year-old into a garbage chute inside 195 Steuben Street at 1:15 p.m.

The man was taken into custody by the NYPD at the scene of the crime, and is currently under investigation.

The child was brought to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The man's motive for putting the child in the garbage chute remains unknown.

Officials have not released the man's identity.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety