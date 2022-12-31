Death of 2-year-old Staten Island boy deemed a homicide

article

The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court back on Friday, May 20 around 11:33 a.m. and found the boy unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma seen.

The boy was transported to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He's been identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago.

There are no arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.