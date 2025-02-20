State education agencies face federal funding cuts over DEI policies: Details

The Brief State education agencies are at risk of losing federal funding if DEI programs and policies aren't removed from their schools. If diversity, equity and inclusion policies aren't dropped from school programs, the Department of Education will cut federal funding to those schools. "We should encourage innovative new institutions, develop smart accountability systems and tear down barriers to entry," Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon said.



State education agencies are at risk of losing federal funding if DEI programs and policies aren't removed from their schools.

What we know:

If diversity, equity and inclusion policies aren't dropped from school programs, the Department of Education will cut federal funding to those schools.

Departments of Education in all 50 states received a letter last week, which states, in part, "the law is clear: treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent."

The letter references the Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions vs Harvard, which ruled race-based affirmative action in the admission process violates the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Local perspective:

in Connecticut, Sacred Heart University just lost a nearly $3.4 million grant.

Featured article

In a statement, the school told FOX 5 NY: "This grant would have supported efforts to address the critical teacher shortage in high-need areas in the state of Connecticut. The program also would help new teachers enter the profession prepared and supported, especially in shortage areas like special education and STEM, and it would develop experienced teacher-mentors to strengthen school communities and reduce turnover."

What they're saying:

"He pledged to make American education the best in the world," Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon said. "Return education to the states where it belongs."

McMahon has sat on the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart University for over 15 years, and she's President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee. The president is looking to eliminate the Department of Education.

Featured article

"We should encourage innovative new institutions, develop smart accountability systems and tear down barriers to entry," she said.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, run by Elon Musk, posted on X last Friday that it terminated 70 DEI training grants worth $373 million. The department was created to cut government spending.

The other side:

Education experts say DEI goes beyond race.

"Being an administrator in general, special ed, very, very, very challenging job and being a teacher in general at a special ed has become far more complex than it was years ago," says education consultant, Dr. Steven Imber. "Far more demands, and I worry that people are going to feel that education is not getting the support that it really should be getting."