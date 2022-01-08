State Police investigating copper thefts from upstate NY power stations

article

The New York State Police is investigating a series of copper thefts from Central Hudson substations in northern Dutchess County.

According to authorities, the suspects are removing in-use copper ground wires, which then destabilize the electric substation.

"Not only is this dangerous to the suspects, but the repairs to ground wires are extremely dangerous and could lead to transformer explosions causing injury or death to workers as well as interruptions in service," the state police said in a statement.

RELATED: Police across US trying to curb catalytic converter thefts

Central Hudson is offering a reward of $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for breaking into the substations in Smithfield, Hibernia, and Stanfordville.

Police all across the nation have been trying to curb an increase of thefts of copper wire, catalytic converters, and other materials containing precious metals, which can be sold to scrapyards.

Anyone with information about the incidents in Dutchess County or who knows the identity of the thieves is being asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters