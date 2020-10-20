State Patrol reports 493 crashes, 614 spinouts as fall snowstorm hits Minnesota

Roads are snow covered and slippery in much of Minnesota as of Tuesday afternoon as a fall snowstorm hits the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting troopers are responding to a number of crashes, spin outs and vehicles off the road in central Minnesota along Interstate 94. State Patrol says drivers in the area may encounter some standstill traffic due to the amount of crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-94 near Alexandria Tuesday afternoon. (Minnesota State Patrol)

The State Patrol responded to 493 crashes statewide from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 48 of those crashes involved injuries, including one serious injury. No fatalities were reported. 614 more vehicles spun out or off roads and 22 semis jacknifed in the storm during that timeframe, too.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic map shows most roads in the state are at least partially snow covered and roads are completely snow covered in central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Drivers are reminded to check the MnDOT website 511mn.org before heading out.

The early season snowstorm is causing closures across the area. In Minneapolis, the city's absentee ballot drop off locations are closing early at 3 p.m. so election workers and voters can get home safe.

Sheriff's deputies respond to a spinout in Chisago County Tuesday during the season's first snowstorm. (Chisago County Sheriff)

New Hope has declared a snow emergency, effective until 2 a.m. Wednesday, so the city can plow the streets.

The snow is expected to continue through the afternoon and start to wind down around sunset.

Snow this early in the season is not that unusual, but accumulation of more than 3 inches is. If the metro gets more than 3 inches of snow Tuesday, it would tie the record for the earliest 3-inch snowfall.

WINTER DRIVING REMINDERS

The Minnesota State Patrol has issued the following reminders for driving in wintry conditions:

Slow down

Increase your following distance

Put away distractions

Headlights on, cruise control off

Buckle up

Give plows room

