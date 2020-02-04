State of the Union: Veterans, border patrol agent, and elementary students among special guests

Special guests were announced for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, set for Tuesday. The White House released information regarding the guests and provided a brief biography of each of their backgrounds.

“From brave military families to hardworking local leaders, this year’s guests come from many walks of life. Each one represents the very best of America and people the world over,” according to the White House website.

Past special guests for President Trump’s SOTU addresses have included astronaut Buzz Aldrin, holocaust survivor Joshua Kaufman, and a slew of professionals and citizens from various industries and backgrounds.

Here is a full list of the special guests from this year:

Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia

Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Jody Jones from Farmersville, California

Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas

Tony Rankins from Cincinnati

Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri

Ivan Simonovis from Caracas, Venezuela

The State of the Union Address will be aired at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

This story was reported from Los Angeles.