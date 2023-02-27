State of emergency declared in Hoboken after water main break

A state of emergency has been declared in Hoboken after a large water main broke Monday afternoon, affecting water pressure across the city.

Authorities say crews accidentally hit the pipe while working at Observer Highway and Madison Street.

"Our crews are working diligently with the @CityofHoboken and @HobokenOEM to fix the main ruptured by contractors earlier today. The weather will make conditions at the repair site more challenging, but we will continue to work until service is restored," Veolia Water said in a tweet.

Repair work is expected to continue throughout the evening and no boil water advisory has been issued as the water is safe to consume and use.

Hoboken and Veolia have set up seven water distribution sites to help residents experiencing low water pressure. The sites are at the following locations:

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Stevens' Wesley Howe Center, 1 Castlepoint Terrace

Residents must bring their own containers to fill.

The Hoboken Fire Department will also have a water tanker of non-drinkable water for dishwashing, bathing, toilet flushing, etc, available at the Hoboken Fire House at 13th Street and Washington Streets. The Fire Department may use the tanker at various points throughout the evening for fire suppression, as needed, so it may not be readily available at all hours.