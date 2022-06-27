State battles over abortion rights begin after Roe v. Wade decision

With Roe v. Wade overturned, the pitched state-by-state battles over abortion rights begin.

Monday, pro-choice advocates in Florida are expected to appear in court in an attempt to stop a 15-week abortion ban from going into effect.

California's lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights.

On "Face the Nation," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, described this as a "fight-like-hell moment."

On other hand, abortion opponents hailed Friday’s decision.

South Dakota is one state that saw a trigger law banning abortion take effect after the court ruled. Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, said women who choose to have medication abortions should not be prosecuted but warned on "This Week" that "doctors who knowingly violate the law should be prosecuted."

The ruling doesn’t materially change anything in the Tri-State area. But that didn’t keep demonstrators from descending on Union Square and other locations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul attended one such protest in Union Square. She vowed that New York will remain a "safe harbor."