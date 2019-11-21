Starbucks cup comes with month of free coffee or tea

article

Ahead of Black Friday, Starbucks is offering a holiday deal that will help you start 2020 on the right foot.

The popular coffee chain will begin selling its new Grey Brewed Refill Tumbler for $40. Anyone who buys the tumbler can bring it back to a participating Starbucks store during the month of January to receive a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea.

The company says that supplies of the tumbler are limited, and the deal excludes Starbucks Reserve coffees.

Starbucks will also be offering Gold Foil Tumblers in green, black or pink for $9.95 each, along with special E-gift cards for Cyber Monday.