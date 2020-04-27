‘Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker’ Heading To Disney streaming site

article

Star Wars fans can enjoy the latest movie in the series at home.

Disney is releasing the latest Star Wars movie next month on the Disney+ streaming platform.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will debut on May 4, 2020. That day is symbolic for Star Wars fans. It's known as "May the 4th with you" as a riff on "May the force be with you."

The complete Skywalker Saga, will all join the rest of the Star Wars on Disney Plus. The release is reportedly two months early.

The coronavirus shutdowns have radically altered the movie business, with some big-budget movies being released directly to digital while theatres are closed.

Disney launched its Disney+ product last year and has seen rapid growth.

