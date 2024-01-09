Expand / Collapse search
‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’: New 'Star Wars' film coming to theaters

By Lindsey Bahr
Entertainment
Associated Press
Pedro Pascal attends 'The Forge' experience inspired by the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, to celebrate the launch of The Mandalorian Season 3, on February 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES - Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu" which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to "Star Wars" fans who haven’t had a new film since 2019’s "The Rise of Skywalker."

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series, though no details were give about actors. Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen. Dave Filoni will produce the new movie alongside Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

RELATED: 'Star Wars' announces 3 new movies, including Rey’s return

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into ‘Star Wars’ two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

There are several other "Star Wars" features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni, who is also developing the second season of "Ahsoka."