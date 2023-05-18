Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort permanently shutting down this fall, Disney says

Just over a year ago, Walt Disney World Resort ushered in a new era of entertainment with the much-anticipated opening of its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The entertainment giant announced on Thursday that it will be permanently closing the resort and attraction this fall.

In a statement, Disney said that "the final voyage" for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take place Sept. 28-30, 2023. FOX 35 News has confirmed that reservations for the Star Wars-themed resort do not extend beyond September on Disney's website.

"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months," Disney said. "Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."

For those who previously booked reservations on or after Sept. 30, Disney said it would be contacting guests directly to discuss options and modify your plans. "As we prioritize these Guests, at this time, new bookings are temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26," Disney added.

Touted as a "first-of-its-kind immersive experience" Disney opened the resort with much fanfare in the spring of 2022 during "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" honoring the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. Guests were invited aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, "a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations." The resort hotel also had direct access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Throughout the voyage, "guests’ choices determined their personal stories as they interacted with characters, crew, and other passengers."

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," a spokesperson for Disney said. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

The immersive experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser came with a hefty price, critics said. At its opening, the cost for two guests per cabin came to $1,200 per guest, per night. A cabin for four guests (3 adults and 1 child) was priced at $749 per guest, per night. Guests were also required to book a two-night minimum stay.

The announcement to permanently close Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser came on the same day that Disney said it had canceled plans to relocate its Imagineers, cast members, and employees from California to Florida citing changes in "new leadership" and "changing business conditions."

In an email to its team members obtained by FOX 35, Disney said they've decided not to move forward with the construction of its Lake Nona Campus. The company said they will individually speak to employees who have already made the move to Florida — where they may have a possibility of moving back to California.




