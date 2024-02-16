Stamford residents rally against decision to slash Veterans, Columbus days from school calendar

The decision to remove Christopher Columbus Day and Veterans Day from the school calendar is sparking an intense debate in Stamford, Connecticut this week.

In a 5 to 3 decision, the local Board of Education voted to remove the days as holidays.

Now, residents are protesting the decision--asking that both holidays be restored as days off for both students and staff.

The holidays, which are currently days off from school in Stamford, will now be in-school days moving forward.

According to the Stamford Advocate, last school year, there was a proposal to do the same, but push-back from the community didn't allow the change.

"I think it's terrible that they're taken away from Veterans Day, they fight for, you know, they're fighting for us, and they don't get any recognition" — Stamford parent

Stamford Board Meeting

In a two-hour-long board meeting, member Joshua Esses brought the motion to take the holidays off the calendar for the next two school years.

State law requires 180 days of school, but Esses argues that with the days off, the school year goes too long (into mid-June).

Esses has since clarified his position, saying that having the students in school on both holidays, would give them an opportunity to learn more about their significance.

"Democracy died that night," — Albert Fusco, Veteran and former Stamford Grand Marshall

He even suggested eliminating Muslim holidays like Eid al-Fitr and the second day of Rosh Hashanah but the board refused.

FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovis spoke to Albert Fusco an Italian-American who served as Grand Marshall in the town's Columbus Day parade who rebukes the decision.

"Columbus Day and Veterans Day are iconic American holidays." Fusco argues.

Fusco said he has been in talks with the school board for months, pushing back on this proposal, but doesn't understand why there was a sudden change of heart.

Many parents in the community agree with this sentiment.

"I think it's terrible that they're taken away from Veterans Day, they fight for, you know, they're fighting for us, and they don't get any recognition" one parent said.

Other parents stressed the importance of students learning about holidays like Veterans Day.

The Advocate reports that each holiday would still be recognized in the curriculum on each day, a requirement under state statute.

Under a 2022 Facebook post regarding COVID-restrictions from Joshua Esses, residents have been airing their grievances regarding the issue.

One user wrote: "Another millennial, trying to alter our country and history, remove our statues and destroy our great economy."

Another wrote, "You could also remove MLK day..I'm sure that would go over well."