Pro-Palestine protesters evicted after interrupting mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Pro-Palestine protesters interrupted a mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday in NYC, according to a video posted by Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement.

Video footage from XR NYC Palestine Solidarity shows protesters displaying a banner with the words "Silence = Death" at the front of the church.

The demonstrators were promptly escorted out of the cathedral premises.

XR NYC Palestine stated that the protest aimed to urge all religious leaders to promptly and openly oppose genocide and ecocide, particularly in the context of the conflict in Gaza.

Storyful contributed to this report.