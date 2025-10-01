article

The Brief The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), and the date varies depending on your birth date or when you began receiving benefits. SSA beneficiaries can expect a payment on Oct. 3, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 or Oct. 22. SSI recipients will receive two payments this month, on Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, because Nov. 1 falls on a weekend.



As we move into October, Social Security payments for millions of Americans who benefit from the program will be sent throughout the month.

Here’s when recipients can expect to receive their checks in October:

Social Security payment schedule for October 2025

Big picture view:

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month.

If the 1st falls on the weekend or holiday, as is the case for November, then the payments are typically issued on the previous weekday. Those who received benefits before May 1997 also have a specific payment date.

Timeline:

The following dates are when beneficiaries can expect to receive their monthly payments in October:

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: Oct. 3 2025

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: Oct. 8 (Second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: Oct. 15 (Third Wednesday of the month

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: Oct. 22 (Fourth Wednesday of the month)

SSI payment schedule for October 2025

Timeline:

In October, SSI payments will be dispersed twice – on Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 – because Nov. 1 falls on a weekend. Therefore, November’s payment will be issued on the previous weekday in October.

Does Social Security stop in government shutdown?

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, the US government went into its first federal government shutdown in seven years. Social Security is a program that relies on permanent spending that’s already been approved, so it continues during a shutdown.

Social Security payments will continue going out, though some activities such as benefit verifications will discontinue for the duration of the shutdown.

How to report a missing Social Security payment

What you can do:

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.