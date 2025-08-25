'Aggressive' squatter with criminal record terrorizing NYC building, residents say

The Brief Residents of a Hell's Kitchen apartment building are demanding action against a squatter who has been repeatedly trespassing, leaving them feeling unsafe. Muhammed Barrow, who is believed to be homeless, has a history of 26 arrests, including 10 between July and August 2025 for crimes ranging from criminal trespass to robbery. Residents are frustrated with city authorities, who they say have not taken effective action despite the frequent incidents and arrests.



Residents of an apartment building in Hell's Kitchen are demanding action regarding an "aggressive" squatter who has been repeatedly trespassing in their building.

The individual, identified by police and neighbors as Muhammed Barrow, has an extensive history of arrests for trespassing, burglary and other crimes, and neighbors say his behavior has become increasingly aggressive over time.

The situation has left residents feeling unsafe and frustrated, particularly with what they describe as a lack of effective intervention from city authorities.

Who is Muhammad Barrow?

What we know:

Muhammed Barrow, a 42-year-old man believed to be homeless, has been a familiar presence to neighbors in Hell's Kitchen, particularly near W 52nd Street. Residents say he has been finding shelter in apartment buildings for years. He reportedly gains entry to the building on 9th Avenue either through a propped-open front door or by accessing the roof from neighboring buildings.

Barrow has been recorded and photographed sleeping in hallways. According to police, he has a total of 26 arrests. Between July 1 and Aug. 18, 2025, he was arrested 10 times for a variety of offenses:

Robbery (1)

Burglary (1)

Criminal Mischief (1)

Petit Larceny (3)

Criminal Trespass (4)

Residents react

Residents have expressed frustration with the city, which they say has told them they are unable to take action unless Barrow is caught in the act of committing a crime, despite repeated incidents and arrests.

What they're saying:

A neighbor, who wished to remain off-camera, shared their hopes for a more proactive response from authorities.

"I think when there's repeated offenses like this with verbal things that are said and aggressions that have happened that are so serious in nature - I would hope that something would be done about it a little bit more," the neighbor said.

Another resident described the unsettling nature of the situation and the feeling of being exposed.

"Safety, you know, just having someone who sort of knows where I live, the times of day that I leave my apartment, all the things that I'm doing, someone who's not always been aggressive, but over the years has become, I would say, more aggressive than he was initially," the resident stated.