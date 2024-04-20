Squatter charged after allegedly taking over $1M Queens home

article

A squatter who rented out rooms in a woman's million-dollar home in Queens pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges Thursday.

This came a month after the homeowner was arrested for trying to change the locks.

According to the Queens District Attorney, back in February, Brian Rodriguez forced his way back into Adele Andaloro's home after she changed the locks, allegedly pushing his way into the house as she tried to hold the door closed.

When he claimed that he was a legal tenant and Andaloro was trying to legally evict him, police had no choice but to remove Andaloro from her home.

After he'd signed a lease for $3,200 per month on the home and moved in subletters, Rodriguez claimed, he realized something was amiss when Andaloro showed up.

"I need a month or two to get them out," he told the Post before his arrest. "I am ready to give the house back to Ms. Adele. I'll take the L on this one. The house really beat me up."

What is a squatter?

In New York squatter rights laws, known as "adverse possession," allow an individual to occupy a property without the homeowner's permission.

In New York City, a squatter can claim rights to occupy a property in just 30 days, according to PropertyClub.

This means the rightful owner cannot legally lock them out, move their belongings or cut off the lights, according to state law.

It takes an average of 20 months for an eviction case to be resolved in New York City, according to the Rent Stabilization Association.

His attorney Jerald Levine told Fox News Digital that Rodriguez was innocent.

"Everything is on the record – all I can tell you is he's not guilty," Levine said.. "I'm not getting involved with the papers."

"I may end up in handcuffs today if a man shows up here and says I have illegally evicted him," Andaloro told ABC 7 . "I said 'let him take me to court as I've been told to take him to court' because today I'm not leaving my house."

Rodriguez, 35, faces charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, the office wrote.

Assistant District Attorney William Jorgenson asked Judge Toni Cimino to jail Rodriguez on $100,000 bail until his next court date on May 13, and for a restraining order to keep him away from Andaloro. Cimino granted the order of protection but released Rodriguez – a repeat offender with burglary and narcotics convictions, the Post reported – on supervised home confinement.

Fox News contributed to this report.