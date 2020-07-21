Speeding car flips onto Bruckner Expressway killing driver and passenger

Two people in a speeding car were killed and six people in other vehicles were injured in a fiery crash on the Bruckner Expressway.

The driver of the speeding 2011 BMW XI and a female passenger were traveling in the southbound lanes at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday when the car struck two light poles before striking the center jersey wall and flipping into the northbound lanes, according to the NYPD.

Two vehicles in the northbound lanes were struck with pieces falling from the vehicle. Two other vehicles were struck by the out-of-control vehicle as it landed on the roadway. Another vehicle crashed into one of the vehicles that had been impacted.

Four vehicles caught fire. Video from Citizen shows the raging flames between the Country Club and Middletwon Road exits.

Two people were injured and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

A police investigation into the fiery crash was underway. Traffic through the area was impacted as the morning rush got underway.

Advertisement