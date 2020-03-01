Spanish-language adaptation of award-winning play addressing immigration and hate comes to NYC

You can now see the play “La Construcción Del Muro," the Costa Rican stage adaption of Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan’s “Building the Wall,” at Teatro LATEA.

The Spanish version which has English subtitles was co-produced by Teatro Espressivo.

Robert Schenkkan wrote “Building the Wall” back in October of 2016 just before the presidential election.

“I wrote it in response to some of the rhetoric we were hearing around immigration and border security at the southern border” Schenkkan said.

The play is a political thriller, a dystopian fiction based on actual events surrounding immigration and the hatred against immigrants from Central America.

Rodrigo Duran and Magdalena Morales are the only two actors. Duran plays Rick, a director of a private detention center in south Texas Who is awaiting sentencing for something that happened under his watch.

Morales play a historian who has offered to tell his story.

The hour and 15 minute long play is a roller coaster, with a lot of suspense.

“La Construcción Del Muro” runs till March 15th from Thursday-Sunday. For show times and tickets head over to www.teatrolatea.org