Police search for armed suspects in series of spa robberies and assaults in Queens

Police are searching for suspects they say sexually assaulted a woman and shot a man while robbing three separate spas at gunpoint in Queens.

Officials say the suspects seen in the photos are targeting spas near Jamaica Avenue.

In all three reported incidents, the suspects walked in, showed a gun, and demanded money before taking off.

According to police, one of the gunmen forced a woman into a private room and when she refused to hand over money, he let off his gun and shot a man in a nearby room.

In the first reported incident on Nov. 26, police said the suspects walked in and demanded cash from two women at Jamaica Massage Spa on Jamaica Avenue.

Police said they took three cell phones and about $5,000 in cash from the victims before leaving the scene.

Less than a week later, on Dec. 2, the suspects demanded cash from a woman at LuLu Asian Massage on Liberty Avenue.

According to police, the woman tried to get away from one of the men, but he shoved her to the ground and hit her in the face with his gun before taking her cell phone and $700 in cash.

The 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries to her face and leg.

In the third reported incident, police said the gunmen demanded money from a woman inside Amm Spa on Jamaica Avenue.

When the woman said she had no money to give the man, he allegedly forced her into a private room and sexually assaulted her.

After that, police said the suspect fired his gun, hitting a 52-year-old man in a room nearby. The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say one of the suspects is about 5 foot 9 inches tall, 130 pounds with ripped blue jeans and a green, black, and white jacket.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.