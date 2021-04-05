Southwest pilot accused of exposing himself during flight

article

A former Southwest Airlines pilot is accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn't indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Southwest says the pilot in question is no longer employed by the airline and "departed the Company last year prior to us becoming aware of the matter."

The airline went on to say: "The event was recently brought to our attention and we've cooperated with the appropriate outside agencies as they investigate."

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Southwest Airlines says it takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously and the events alleged in the situation are inconsistent with the behavior that it requires of its employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines pilot caught making profane rant about liberals

