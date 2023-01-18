Southwest Airlines pilots to vote on first-ever strike

article

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association is moving toward what could be a historic strike.

Members are looking to put pressure on the company amidst fallout over the December holiday travel meltdown.

The union is calling for a vote on a strike beginning in May. That would give passengers enough time to book elsewhere for spring and summer travel.

For three years, the union has been in contract negotiations, and has been in dispute with Southwest Airlines over "scheduling rules."

In late December, the Dallas-based airline career canceled nearly 17,000 flights because of scheduling system failures in the wake of a major winter storm.

"Something has to be done to address what our customers are going through and what our pilots do every day," said Casey Murray, the president of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

Southwest pilots have protested working conditions in the past, but this would be the first time the union has ever held a vote to authorize a strike.

The union represents more than 10,000 pilots.