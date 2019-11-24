Expand / Collapse search

South Florida cop pulls over kids in adorable traffic stop

FOX 13 News

Boynton Beach Police Officer Clayton Harris spotted two pint-sized drivers, who happen to be his own kids, speeding through his neighborhood. But it didn't take long for the youngsters to make a quick getaway.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A police officer in South Florida pulled over two pint-sized drivers after he caught them "speeding" through a Boynton Beach neighborhood.

Officer Clayton Harris turned on the lights in his patrol car and approached the two youngsters -- who happen to be his own kids -- in a toy truck.

"What are y'all doing?" he asked as he walked up to the small vehicle.

His son replied, "Not speeding, sir! We're doing nothing wrong!"

Harris then asked if they had a license to drive the truck.

"We don't need a license, we tell them we know how to drive," the boy said.

They then made a quick getaway as Harris could be heard yelling, "They're running!"