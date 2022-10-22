‘Ellen Show’ child star Sophia Grace is pregnant

article

Sophia Grace Brownlee, the British performer who rose to childhood fame on "The Ellen Show" with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is pregnant, she announced on her YouTube page.

The 19-year-old said she is 21 weeks along (about five months), "practically more than halfway," she said.

"The baby is currently the size of a banana," she told her 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

"I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. And I can’t wait to share the journey with you guys," she said.

In 2011, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres saw a video of Sophia Grace and Rosie rapping and dancing to "Superbass" by Nicki Minaj.

"I saw them and said, ‘bring them to me,’" Ellen said in 2022.

The girls were 8 and 5 years old when they first appeared on Ellen’s talk show, but it wouldn’t be their last. The duo charmed their way into recurring roles on the show — and on the red carpet — meeting celebrities like Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

They returned to Ellen’s show in May 2022, 10 years after their first appearance.