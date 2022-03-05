Sony unveils new gold-plated Walkman

article

Sony has announced two new Walkman music players, for the audiophile with an eye for nostalgia and some quite deep pockets.

The NW-WM1AM2 and NW-WM1ZM2 are priced at $1,600 and an eye-watering $3,200, respectively, but those price tags come with some pretty fancy bells and whistles.

The more "affordable" NW-WM1AM2 features an extremely strong aluminum alloy frame that resists to electrical noise and other interference while delivering high-quality sound.

The NW-WM1ZM2 was made with a 99.99% purity gold-plated oxygen-free copper chassis, prioritizing nuanced sound for a premium listening experience.

Both music players feature Wi-Fi capability for downloading and streaming and can read Mp3 files and files in high definition, lossless formats like Flac or Apple Lossless.

For the true audiophile, both devices also use the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both players have a 5-inch, customizable touchscreen displaying and offer 128 and 256 GB of storage, respectively.

The new walkmen will be available in select countries in Asia starting in April.