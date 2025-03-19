Long Island man shot, killed, by son in Dix Hills home: police
LONG ISLAND - A man allegedly shot and killed his father inside a Long Island home, according to Suffolk County police.
What we know:
Officials say the shooter was arrested at the home on Bruno Lane near Straight Path in Dix Hills early Wednesday morning.
Scenes from a murder in Suffolk County Long Island. A son is accused of shooting and killing his father.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what exactly led to the shooting or who the firearm belonged to. Police have not released the names of the victim or his son.
Video taken Wednesday afternoon shows a heavy police presence and yellow police tape surrounding the scene of the crime.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This article uses reporting from Suffolk County Police.