Long Island man shot, killed, by son in Dix Hills home: police

The Brief A son reportedly shot and killed his father inside a family home on Long Island. The murder happened on Bruno Lane in Dix Hills early Wednesday morning. Police have not released the names of the alleged shooter or victim.



A man allegedly shot and killed his father inside a Long Island home, according to Suffolk County police.

What we know:

Officials say the shooter was arrested at the home on Bruno Lane near Straight Path in Dix Hills early Wednesday morning.

Scenes from a murder in Suffolk County Long Island. A son is accused of shooting and killing his father.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what exactly led to the shooting or who the firearm belonged to. Police have not released the names of the victim or his son.

Video taken Wednesday afternoon shows a heavy police presence and yellow police tape surrounding the scene of the crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.