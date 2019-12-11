Son of 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez becomes honorary cop

Tyler Alvarez, who has Asperger syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder, grew up wanting to get rid of the bad guys and become a cop.

And on Tuesday, his dream to don the uniform and take the oath came true.

"It was surreal," Alaine Alvarez, his mom, told FOX 5 NY. "This has been his dream his whole life since he could walk."

The 20-year-old geared up and trained as one of Suffolk County's Emergency Service officers the day. He performed tactical operations and responding to mock emergency situations.

"Knowing my dad's proud," Tyler said.

His dad was Luis Alvarez, a true American hero and former NYPD detective who fought for extending health benefits for 9/11 first responders after fighting his own battle to cancer that he lost a short time later.

Guardians Of Our Dependents, known as the GOOD Foundation, organized the opportunity. GOOD Foundation President Daniel Colondona, who is also a police officer, understands what Tyler is going through. He too lost his dad at a young age.

Advertisement

"He calls me his wingman, we have a bond. We back each other up," Colondona said. "I don't just say this, he's one of my best friends."

The GOOD Foundation was founded in 2009 to support children of deceased officers. This is the first time the foundation has worked with a police department to induct and train an honorary member.

"Today he's part of the organization and unit," Colondona said. "I think he feels a special sense of accomplishment. He's so deserving of this."

Tyler followed in his father's footsteps, making it a special day for everyone.

"My husband is shining down," Alaine Alvarez said. "Even through the clouds, he's here."