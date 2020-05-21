Son killed father while on video chat in Long Island home, cops say
NEW YORK - Police on Long Island say a man murdered his own father while he was taking part in an online video chat.
Suffolk County police say it happened at a home on Dixon Avenue in Amityville.
Someone on the video chat noticed the man fall and called police.
The son took off from the scene but was arrested a short time later.
Police did not release the names and ages of the victim or suspect. No other details were immediately available.