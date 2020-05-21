Expand / Collapse search

Son killed father while on video chat in Long Island home, cops say

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Amityville
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - Police on Long Island say a man murdered his own father while he was taking part in an online video chat.

Suffolk County police say it happened at a home on Dixon Avenue in Amityville.

Someone on the video chat noticed the man fall and called police.

The son took off from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Police did not release the names and ages of the victim or suspect.  No other details were immediately available.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------