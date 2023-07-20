Someone in California won $1 billion Powerball jackpot

We apparently have a winner!

According to Powerball, someone in California won the $1 billion jackpot in Wednesday's highly-anticipated drawing.

According to California Lottery's website, the winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles.

The location was listed at the Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street.

Didn't win the jackpot? You may want to double-check your tickets to see if they matched five of the winning numbers as there were seven tickets worth more than $400,000.

Those with five matching numbers in Wednesday's drawing won the $448,750 prize.

Below are the locations where the winning tickets were sold:

Speedway: 14360 Francisquito Avenue, La Puente, CA 91746

7-Eleven: 2620 South Lake Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

7-Eleven: 3555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004

7-Eleven: 1590 Franklin Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Safeway: 4950 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94112

Mobil: 17011 Lassen Street, Northridge, CA 91325

Steve's Liquors: 583 West Tennyson Road, Hayward, CA 94544

Wednesday's jackpot bumped up to $1 billion after no winners were announced Monday. During Monday's $900 million drawing, eight of the tickets had five matching numbers but there were no tickets with all six matching numbers.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

