Some Long Island families say students should take off masks in school

Some parents and students are upset that the Smithtown District is continuing to follow New York's directive which states that kids still need to wear masks inside school buildings but can take them off outside.

A letter on the district's website explained that this is the state's decision and not the district's.

Massapequa is another community growing more frustrated. It was one of three local school districts to ease COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week but quickly changed course after receiving notice from the governor's office making it clear it would face monetary fines and school closures if it didn't make mask-wearing inside mandatory.

The controversy stems from a confusing letter the state health commissioner sent to the CDC last week regarding mask guidelines.

Dr. Brian Goldstein told FOX 5 NY anyone who is unvaccinated should continue to follow the state's directive, especially now as there's growing concern about a possible uptick in cases as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

"We're getting so close to a point where we can probably relax all guidelines and requirements for masks and distancing but we're not there yet," he said.

In a statement earlier this week, Cuomo insisted the decisions are based on science and data. While he did announce schools can fully reopen in September, it's still too early to say whether masks will have to be worn inside school buildings.

Advertisement