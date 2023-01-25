San Mateo County officials on Wednesday released the names of the seven people killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

Officials say Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Yetao Bing, 43, Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Jose Perez; were all victims of Monday's shooting.

A cousin of Perez said the victim was in his 30s, and leaves behind a wife and four children in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Perez's younger brother, Pedro Perez, is the eighth shooting victim, the cousin said, and the sole survivor of the workplace tragedy.

He is still at the hospital.

The coroner has yet to make any formal identifications.

In all, five men and two women were killed on Monday at two separate mushroom farms, where Sheriff Cristina Corpus said alleged gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, shot them with a legally purchased handgun.

Corpus said that Zhao was upset over a kind of workplace dispute, which she did not elaborate on.

The seven killed were of Asian and Hispanic descent. Specifically, three of the farmworkers were Mexican nationals, according to the consulate. They were all Zhao's co-workers.

Zhao is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was being held without bail.