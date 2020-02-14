Soldier home early from deployment surprises daughter on Valentine's Day

Army Staff Sgt. Daniel London couldn't wait to surprise his daughter Alexus. One of the last photos they have together was taken during her father-daughter dance before he was deployed to Afghanistan.

On Friday, she got the surprise of a lifetime. The 10-year-old was in gym class at her school in Lindenhurst and thought the cameras were recording their warmup. But when her teacher told her to look to the left, she realized her dad was at the door, home two months early, and she started running.

Alexus is surrounded by members of service. Her parents were deployed together when she was only 2. Her mom joined the NYPD and her dad the FDNY and continues to serve overseas.

Alexus has made many sacrifices along the way by spending special occasions without her parents. Her dad completed his third tour and hopes to be home for the next couple of years until the next one.

"I haven't seen him in eight months," she said. "This is the biggest deal for me."

Her classmates joined in on the celebration. They had an impromptu Q&A about her dad's role in the Army. Alexus stood next to him with a big smile.

