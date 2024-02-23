$250K luxury bag heist: Thieves crawl through basement door of Rebag in SoHo

article

A male duo allegedly snuck in through a basement door in SoHo and stole $225,000 worth of handbags and watches from the luxury reseller, Rebag.

Once inside the store, the two broke multiple glass display cases grabbing whatever they could hold before fleeing.

The suspects took off with an assortment of handbags and watches within minutes, according to police.

Both suspects are believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches in height, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing dark-colored clothing.

They were last seen near Fresh Pond Road and 60th Road in Queens.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.