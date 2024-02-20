SoHo hotel murder suspect in custody, connected to Arizona stabbings: report

The man wanted for beating and strangling a woman to death inside a SoHo hotel room may be connected to two separate Arizona stabbings and is now in custody, sources tell the New York Post.

According to reports from sister station KSAZ-TV, Raad Almansoori, 26, is accused of stabbing a woman several times inside a Maricopa County McDonald's on Sunday. Once in police custody, KSAZ reports that Almansoori admitted to the McDonald's attack along with another stabbing incident in Phoenix.

Police sources told the Post that Almansoori may also be responsible for the death of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, a Queens woman found unconscious next to a bloody iron inside the SoHo 54 Hotel on Watts Street.

Raad Almansoori. (Surprise Police Department)

Oleas-Arancibia was later pronounced dead, and police had determined she had been beaten with the iron and strangled. The NYC medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Police had been searching for a man who they said left the hotel wearing Oleas-Arancibia's leggings.

On Monday, Almansoori was booked into jail and is being held without bond. He is accused of multiple charges related to the stabbings, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.