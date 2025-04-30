Social Security May payment schedule: Here's when beneficiaries will get their checks

article

The beginning of May means another round of Social Security payments for millions of Americans.

Here’s when beneficiaries can expect to receive their checks over the coming month:

Social Security payment schedule 2025 for May

Big picture view:

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month.

If the 1st falls on the weekend or holiday, then the payments are typically issued on the previous weekday. Those who received benefits before May 1997 also have a specific payment date.

Timeline:

The following dates are when beneficiaries can expect to receive their monthly payments in May –

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: May 2

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: May 14 (Second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: May 21 (Third Wednesday of the month

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: May 28 (Fourth Wednesday of the month)

SSI payment schedule for May 2025

Timeline:

This month’s SSI payment will be dispersed on May 1, according to the Social Security Administration.

What's next:

Later in the month of May, June’s SSI payment will also be given out in May – on May 30, because June 1 falls on a Sunday.

How to report a missing Social Security payment

What you can do:

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.