Social Security November 2024 payment schedule: Here’s when beneficiaries will get their checks

The calendar has officially turned over to November, which means a new round of Social Security payments for beneficiaries.

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. Social Security retirement, disability and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month.

If the 1st falls on the weekend, as was the case for September, then the payments are issued on the Friday before the 1st. Those who received benefits before May 1997 also have a specific payment date.

Here are the dates beneficiaries can expect their monthly payments in November:

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: Nov. 1

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: Nov. 13 (Second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: Nov. 20 (Third Wednesday of the month

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: Nov. 27 (Fourth Wednesday of the month)

2 Social Security payments in November for some

Meanwhile, those who receive SSI will get an additional check in November due to how the payment schedule is lined up.

As mentioned, the Social Security Administration typically sends payments on the 1st of the month for SSI. However, if the date falls on a weekend or holiday – as is the case for Sunday, Dec. 1 – the administration pays ahead of schedule.

In this case, SSI recipients will receive their December payment on Friday, Nov. 29.

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.