The Brief Social security payments are sent monthly, but the date can vary depending on the 2025 calendar and when you were born.



Some social security payments in March will see slight adjustments to payment dates because of how dates fall on the 2025 calendar.

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

When do March 2025 SSI checks go out?

Timeline:

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month. About 7.4 million Americans receive SSI checks.

Adults who qualify for SSI generally don’t earn more than $2,019 from work monthly, according to USA Today.

Because March 1 falls on a Saturday, March SSI payments will be disbursed on Feb. 28.

March 2025 social security payment schedule

Timeline:

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: March 3

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: March 12 (second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: March 19 (third Wednesday of the month

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: March 26 (fourth Wednesday of the month)

How to report a missing Social Security payment

What you can do:

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.