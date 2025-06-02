Social Security June payment schedule: Here’s when recipients will get their checks

The Brief The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. SSA beneficiaries can expect a payment on either June 3, June 11, June 18, or June 25 this month. SSI recipients should have received their payment on May 30, because June 1 falls on a Sunday.



A new month means another round of Social Security payments for millions of Americans who benefit from the program.

Here’s when beneficiaries can expect to receive their checks in June:

Social Security payment schedule for June 2025

Big picture view:

The Social Security Administration sends regular monthly payments (SSA benefits), but the date varies – generally depending on the day you were born. Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor (RSDI) beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, are assigned either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is monthly payments for people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, get paid on the 1st of the month.

FILE - In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on Oct. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Expand

If the 1st falls on the weekend or holiday, then the payments are typically issued on the previous weekday. Those who received benefits before May 1997 also have a specific payment date.

Timeline:

The following dates are when beneficiaries can expect to receive their monthly payments in June:

SSA beneficiaries who started getting benefits before May 1997: June 3, 2025

Birthday between the 1st and 10th of the month: June 11 (Second Wednesday of the month)

Birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month: June 18 (Third Wednesday of the month

Birthday between the 21st and 31st of the month: June 25 (Fourth Wednesday of the month)

SSI payment schedule for June 2025

Timeline:

This month’s SSI payment was dispersed on May 30 because June 1 falls on a Sunday.

How to report a missing Social Security payment

What you can do:

Those who do not receive their electronic payment on the scheduled date should contact their bank or financial institution first, according to the Social Security Administration – which notes that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Those who still need to report a late, missing, or stolen Social Security payment should call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact their local Social Security office.

"We will review the case and if the payment is due, we will replace it," the administration says on its website.