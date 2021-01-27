Snowplow kills woman outside NY hospital

A woman was killed in a Warren County hospital parking lot when a snowplow hit her.

It happened Tuesday at the Glens Falls Hospital.

The Glen Falls Police Department got a call about a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at about 5:10 p.m.

When they got there they found medics proving first aid to a woman but they could not save her life.

Police say the vehicle was plowing snow and the woman unknowingly walked behind it as it was backing up.

The crash remains under investigation and the woman's name was not released.