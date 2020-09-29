Snow park to open in Florida in November

article

Get ready to play in the snow -- in Florida.

The state's first and only snow park is slated to open in November.

The park will feature a large snow tubing hill, which will be 60 feet tall and 400 feet long. It will have a "magic carpet that will whisk riders and their snow tubes to the top of the hill."

Guests will be able to ride in a single, tandem, or 6-person family tube down the snow-covered slope.

"Some folks think it’s impossible to experience snow tubing and the joy of snow in Florida, but our team is all about making the impossible, possible,” said Snowcat Ridge's creative director, Mark Bremer.

Guests will have the chance to sip on hot cocoa and relax by a bonfire in the Alpine Village. The park will also feature a light show on the snow hill and inside the dome during the evenings, developers said.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information on the planned snow park, visit Snowcat Ridge's website.