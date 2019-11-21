Sneak peek at Macy's holiday windows

Macy's Herald Square will unveil it's annual holiday windows Thursday night, but FOX 5 News entertainment reporter Ryan Kristafer got a speak peak hours before the big show.

The theme for 2019 is 'Believe in the Wonder.'

"This year we really wanted to get into Sants's spirit and what is that like during the holiday season," said Roya Sullivan, Macy's National Windows Director.

The windows tell the story of Sara Girl and her best friend, Willow, the dog.

Willow's 'dog house' was unveiled during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

The custom-made dog with "reindeer ears" dreams about running in the snow.

Visitors can touch his nose and watch his scratch himself.

“It’s really detailed. We spend over a year creating these windows. First, it takes a couple of months to come up with the idea. Then eight months to build them." — Roya Sullivan, Macy’s National Windows Director

On the exterior of the 'deck the halls' window, you can press a dial and change the lighting of inside.

"You can be a part of the windows. It's interactive," said Sullivan.

All the displays were built in Brooklyn, by hand.

"It's sculpted. It's painted. It's drawn. Then, we add the animatronics," said Sullivan.

The complete unveiling will begin at 6 p.m. with music and fireworks.

On average, at peak hour, there are 10,000 spectators viewing the six holiday windows which will be on display through January 1, 2020.

Macy's began the tradition of animated windows in 1899 at its original 14th Street location.