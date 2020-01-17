Sneak peek at Disney On Ice Dream Big at the Prudential Center

It is Disney On Ice Dream Big.

There are over 40 ensemble cast members, and some of your favorite Disney prince and princesses including: Aladdin and Jasmine, Rapunzel and Flynn, Belle, Moana, Eric and Ariel, and Aurora and Phillip from Sleeping Beauty.

The show is about as long as your favorite Disney movie, and the show itself is traveling to 33 different cities for this tour.

The spectacle takes about a day and a half to load in and five hours to load out.

It includes 750 costume pieces and the set stands 40 feet tall.

You can catch one of seven shows through Jan. 20 at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.